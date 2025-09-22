BRAG and Live Nation Middle East Partner with Expo City Dubai to Manage Three Major Venues

DUBAI, UAE (CelebrityAccess) — BRAG, a joint venture formed between Live Nation Middle East and the UAE-based live events company BRAG, will partner with Expo City Dubai to manage three major venues: Jubilee Park, Al Forsan Park, and Dubai Millennium Amphitheater.

Under the deal, BRAG will take on management of the three venues, integrating them into Live Nation’s network to drive year-round programming, including major concerts and other live events.

The venues have already hosted a range of live shows, including the Untold Music Festival, Break the Block, ELROW, and the FIFA Fan Zone, as well as performances by artists such as Jungle, Amr Diab, Tiësto, Adnan Sami, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

“This partnership with BRAG and Live Nation Middle East reflects our continued commitment to transforming Expo City into a year-round hub for world-class entertainment. By opening our venues to a broader spectrum of creators, artists, and communities, we’re not only honoring our legacy as a place of connection and innovation—we’re evolving it,” said Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director – Entertainment & Experiences at Expo City Dubai.

“Expo City Dubai represents the future of live entertainment in the region—a place where creativity and innovation come together. This partnership is an exciting extension of Live Nation’s vision to bring more world-class events to dynamic settings. With BRAG’s deep local expertise and Live Nation’s global experience in venue management, we’re creating new opportunities to attract international talent, homegrown concepts, and the region’s most ambitious events,” added James Craven, President of Live Nation Middle East.