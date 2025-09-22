Carlos Santana Announces Now Show For His Las Vegas Residency At HOB

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Latin rock icon Carlos Santana announced he will be returning to Las Vegas with s spate of new dates for his long-running residency at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

In total, 16 new shows have been announced with dates set to kick off on January 21st and wrap on May 24th in addition to previously announced shows in September and November 2025.

Now in its 14th year, Santana’s An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits residency features the iconic recording artist revisiting a selection of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts with support from his full backing band.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit The Milagro Foundation. Milagro (“Miracle”) is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide.

Additional contribution will go to support to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Founded in 1993, Music Forward Foundation accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success. By channeling the power of music, the foundation helps kids create pathways to productive, sustainable and fulfilling lives. Through music industry mentorships and access to music education, Music Forward Foundation removes the barriers between need and success.