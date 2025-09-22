Jimmy Kimmel To Return To The Air On Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After a multi-day suspension, ABC announced on Monday that comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will return to the air on September 23.

In a statement on Monday, ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Company, said:

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” the company said. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last few days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those discussions, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Kimmel was suspended “indefinitely” last week after conservatives, including Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr, criticized remarks he made about conservative media figure Charlie Kirk, who was killed by a gunman on a Utah college campus earlier this month.

Critics argued that Kimmel’s comments misrepresented both Mr. Kirk’s politics and those of his alleged assailant. FCC Chair Brendan Carr called Kimmel’s remarks “truly sick” and suggested that the FCC had a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC, and Disney accountable for spreading misinformation.