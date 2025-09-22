OVG Named Excluvsive Food & Beverage Partner At The Kentucky Exposition Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — The Kentucky Exposition Center has announced a new partnership with Oak View Group (OVG) that will make the venue management company the exclusive food and beverage provider for the facility.

Starting with the Louisville Sports Commission’s 2025 Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame celebration on September 23, OVG Hospitality will oversee all food and beverage operations at the venue.

Through the partnership, guests will have access to expanded menus and services, and the convention center will receive technology upgrades, including multiple grab-and-go markets and additional cashless transaction points.

“Hospitality is central to every event we host, and our guests and clients have been clear that they want food and beverage options that consistently add to their experience,” said David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues. “We listened. Partnering with Oak View Group Hospitality allows us to build on our strong traditions while introducing fresh ideas, enhanced services, and an intentional approach that strives to meet our clients’ expectations.”

“This is a transformative partnership,” said Ken Gaber, President of OVG Hospitality. “Louisville is a proud city with deep traditions, and the Kentucky Exposition Center is at the heart of that. Our team is focused on honoring that history while bringing new energy and consistency to the hospitality experience. By combining global expertise with local flavors, we’ll deliver food and service that meet the needs of every guest who walks through these doors.”