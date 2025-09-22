Sarah McLachlan Cancels Performance at Lilith Fair Documentary Screening in Protest of ABC’s Suspension of Jimmy Kimmel

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Sarah McLachlan announced that she has dropped out of a scheduled performance at the screening of a new documentary about the festival she founded, the Lilith Fair.

According to McLachlan, she withdrew from the planned show to support free speech following ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show after his comments regarding the slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during a monologue on September 15.

“It’s a gift for all of us to see this film, but I’ve also grappled with being here tonight and what to say about the present situation we are all faced with,” McLachlan told the audience at the screening. “The stark contraction of the many advances we’ve made, watching the insidious erosion of women’s rights, of trans and queer rights, the muzzling of free speech.”

“I think we’re all fearful of what comes next, and none of us know. But what I do know is that I have to keep pushing forward as an artist, as a woman, to find the way through. I know you were expecting a performance tonight, and I’m so grateful to all of you for coming. I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform and instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech,” she added.

The documentary, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story, premiered on Hulu, a streaming platform owned by ABC’s corporate parent Disney, on September 21. The film details the history of the Lilith Fair, the touring festival celebrating female recording artists that ran from 1997 to 1999.