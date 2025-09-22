Sonny Curtis, Crickets Guitarist and Songwriter Behind “Mary Tyler Moore” Theme, Dies at 88

(CelebrityAccess) — Sonny Curtis, the songwriter and musician who was a member of Buddy Holly’s band The Crickets, has died. He was 88.

His daughter, Sarah Curtis Graziano, told The New York Times that Curtis died in a hospital from complications of pneumonia.

Born in Texas in 1937, Curtis was a childhood friend of Holly’s and joined him in the studio for early recordings. He officially became a member of The Crickets in 1958, shortly before Holly’s untimely death in 1959.

Following Holly’s death, and after serving in the military, Curtis took a leadership role in the band, assuming lead guitar, vocals, and songwriting duties.

His songwriting catalog includes hits such as “Walk Right Back,” which the Everly Brothers turned into a major hit in 1961; “I’m No Stranger to the Rain,” which Keith Whitley took to the top of the country charts in 1989; and the rock classic “I Fought the Law,” covered by numerous artists including the Bobby Fuller Four and The Clash.

Curtis also wrote the theme song for the popular 1970s sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

As a session musician, his guitar work appeared on hits including Vicki Lawrence’s “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” and Eddie Cochran’s “Three Steps to Heaven,” among others.

Curtis was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of The Crickets.