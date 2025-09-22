Soul Coughing Adds Dates To Their Soul Coughing Still Loves You Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — After reuniting for the first time in more than two decades in 2024, alt rockers Soul Coughing announced the expansion of their 2025 Soul Coughing Still Loves You with a fistful new new shows.

The newly announced shows kick off on December 5th at Newport Music Hall in Columbus, Ohio and conclude at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids on December 14th.

The tour features all four of the original members of the group – Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Yuval Gabay (drums), and Sebastian Steinberg (bass) – performing songs rom their catalog, including their 1996 debut Ruby Vroom, 1996’s Irresistible Bliss, and 1998’s third and final studio album, El Oso.

DECEMBER

5 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

7 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater

9 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theater

10 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

12 – Chicago, IL – ???

13 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

14 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live