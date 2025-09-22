The L.A. City Council Approves Upgrade Plan For The L.A. Convention Center

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles City Council has voted to approve an expansion and modernization plan for L.A. Convention Center (LACC) with an eye towards renewing its competitive status events space serving downtown Los Angeles.

“I want to thank the Mayor and the City Council for their bold leadership and commitment to this legacy project that will make the Convention Center a premier destination for decades to come,” said Doane Liu, Chief Tourism Officer and Executive Director of the L.A. City Tourism Department. “This decision is the result of years of work with our City leaders and departments and I’m proud of the tremendous effort put into this project. When the City of Los Angeles locks arms and shares a vision, we can successfully complete complex projects that make a positive lasting impact for Angelenos.”

The plans call for the connection of existing South and West Exhibit Halls by adding 190,000 square feet of space to create one contiguous hall with over 750,000 square feet, including 39,000 square feet of new meeting room space and 95,000 square feet of multipurpose space.

“An expanded and modernized Convention Center will transform the landscape of Downtown Los Angeles for following generations,” said Kimberly Weedmark, General Manager of the LA Convention Center. “We appreciate the LA City Council for their future facing vision as this project will allow us to increase the number of top-tier programs that we welcome to Los Angeles while granting our current clients continued growth opportunities. We are profoundly grateful to the teams at AEG, Plenary Group, Webcor, PCL and Populous, whose collaboration continues to set a new standard for excellence in the convention industry and we look forward to the continued partnership as we move forward with the execution of the construction of the project. This is an incredibly exciting time for Los Angeles!”

According to a news release from the City Council, the project is expected to spur economic growht in the region, supporting local hotels and other hospitality businesses while adding 15,000 jobs, add $652 million in General Fund tax revenue over 30 years.

“On behalf of the entire team at Los Angeles Tourism, we are incredibly grateful that the City Council has voted to advance the modernization of the Los Angeles Convention Center,” said Adam Burke, President & CEO, Los Angeles Tourism. “As one of the most powerful yet often unseen drivers of LA’s tourism economy, meetings and events generate billions of dollars annually for Los Angeles. They not only support the City’s General Fund and help fund essential services for all Angelenos, but also sustain local businesses across the greater Los Angeles region. As we look ahead to historic years on the horizon, and as the global spotlight on Los Angeles intensifies, we know the Los Angeles Convention Center will play an even more vital role in shaping our city’s future while continuing to welcome guests from around the globe.”