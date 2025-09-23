All-Star Tribute To Icon Anne Murray Set For October At The Opry House

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary country and pop icon Anne Murray is being honored with the can’t-miss concert event of the year. The Music of My Life: An All-Star Tribute to Anne Murray is coming to The Opry House in Nashville on October 27 with a star-studded lineup of performers.

The tribute to Murray includes Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, k.d. lang, Kathy Mattea, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Shenandoah, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Collin Raye, Natalie Grant, Michelle Wright and Victoria Shaw, with many more to be announced. Additional appearances include Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz, iconic country singer Brenda Lee, and the legendary Randy Travis.