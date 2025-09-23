Andrew McMahon To Headline The 3rd Annual OVG Theater Alliance Gala

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced that singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon will headline the OVG Theater Alliance Gala, which will take place at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on October 14.

The Theater Alliance Gala is a major fundraising event for the OVG Theater Alliance Fund, a non-profit organization launched in coordination with Music’s Promise to support cultural nonprofit and philanthropic organizations across North America.

“As someone whose own life has been shaped by access to the arts, I know how transformative music and theater can be,” said Andrew McMahon. “The work the Theater Alliance Fund is doing to preserve these spaces and expand arts education ensures the next generation of artists and audiences have the same opportunities I did. I’m honored to be part of a night that celebrates creativity while directly supporting its future.”

The lineup for the 2025 edition of the gala also includes pop star Betty Who and comedian Ron Funches, who will serve as host for the event.

“After my time on Broadway and stepping into this new era of my music, I’ve been reminded of the incredible power of art to bring people together,” Betty Who said. “Supporting the Theater Alliance Fund means ensuring more people can share in that magic, whether on stage or in the audience. I can’t wait to bring that energy to the Gala.”

Along with the evening’s entertainment slate, Alex Hodges, CEO of Nederlander Concerts, and Aaron Egigian, founding artistic programmer at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, will both be presented with Image Awards, recognizing their decades-long contributions to the entertainment industry.

Additionally, the Gala will host a silent auction, allowing participants to bid on exclusive experiences, including premium concert tickets, luxury dining packages, autographed memorabilia, and other items that directly support the Fund’s mission.

“Bringing together such a dynamic lineup of artists underscores the power of this event and the impact it has on our members across the country,” said Joe Giordano, Vice President of OVG Alliances. “Beyond the performances, the Gala is about rallying support for the arts and strengthening communities everywhere our theaters live and thrive. We’re honored to showcase their talents in service of our mission.”