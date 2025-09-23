Barry Manilow Announces Farewell Anthem And Last Tour Dates

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY, TONY, and EMMY Award-winning music icon, Barry Manilow, announced U.S. tour dates for January 2026. Manilow will bring his high-energy, hit-packed concert to nine major cities, including Orlando, Tampa, Charleston, Greensboro, and Columbus. These dates are especially meaningful as they mark Manilow’s final concerts in each of these markets.

Ahead of the farewell tour dates, Manilow has shared a new single, “Once Before I Go.” The melodically powerful new song, produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Demonte Posey, and written by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford, feels like an instant timeless classic.

Tickets for Manilow’s new tour dates go on sale to the public on Friday, September 26, at 10 am local time. For fans looking to elevate their concert experience, VIP packages will be available for select shows starting Tuesday, September 23, at 1 pm ET. For all dates, tickets, and VIP packages, please visit https://barrymanilow.com/.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening as Manilow performs his greatest hits, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).” With his signature showmanship and timeless catalog, each performance will be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration with one of music’s most legendary performers.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Manilow has become one of the most celebrated entertainers in history. He has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, released over 40 albums, and earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 #1s and 28 Top 10 hits. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has been honored with the BMI Icon Award.

Barry Manilow 2026 Tour Dates

The Last Sunrise Show – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena on January 6

The Last Orlando Show – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center on January 7

The Last Tampa Show – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena on January 8

The Last Estero Show – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena on January 10 & 11

The Last Jacksonville Show – Jacksonville, FL @VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on January 12

The Last Charleston Show – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum on January 14

The Last Greensboro Show – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum on January 15

The Last Duluth Show – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena on January 16

The Last Columbus Show – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena on January 18