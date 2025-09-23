Gutt Law, PLLC Announces Expansion And New Attorney Lauren Davis

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Gutt Law, PLLC, announces the addition of Lauren Davis as an attorney, further expanding the firm’s dedication to providing personalized, high-level legal services to creative clients across the music industry.

Davis is a seasoned legal professional with a strong background in the music industry. Most recently, she served as an in-house attorney at Big Machine Label Group (BMLG), working across both their recorded music and publishing divisions. Before Big Machine, she was part of Concord Music Publishing’s legal team, where she focused on songwriter agreements and managed aspects of the company’s publishing assets. A graduate of the University of Texas School of Law, Davis began her career at MV2 Entertainment, a boutique publishing and artist development company, where she gained hands-on experience in publishing operations, artist management, and contract administration.

“I am so excited to work with the incredible women of Gutt Law,” says Davis. “I met Rachel not long after I moved to Nashville, and I’ve always admired her passion for and dedication to her clients. I’m thankful for the opportunity to join Rachel, Victoria, and Morgan in being the best possible advocates for our clients and helping creators navigate the ever-evolving landscape of music law!”

The founder of Gutt Law, PLLC, Rachel Guttman, adds, “I have known Lauren for a number of years and am thrilled that she has joined our team at Gutt Law. Her diverse experiences in the music industry, coupled with her desire to care for creative clients, is a perfect addition that allows us to continue to provide high-level personalized legal services.”

With Davis joining the firm, Gutt Law, PLLC continues to strengthen its commitment to supporting creators, artists, and industry professionals with tailored legal expertise that empowers clients to thrive in today’s fast-changing entertainment landscape.