Live Music Fund Germany Launch Announced At Reeperbahn Festival

GERMANY (vip-booking) – The initiative responds to growing disparities within the sector. While top artists continue to sell out stadiums at record ticket prices, smaller and mid-sized venues are struggling with rising costs, declining audiences and limited planning security.

The concept takes inspiration from the UK’s Music Venue Trust and is designed as a solidarity-based contribution system. Starting in 2026, funds will be raised through ticketing platforms, venues and promoters via a voluntary levy and donation mechanism. The resources will be distributed across three areas:

1. Talent and club support – backing small venues, debut tours and festivals.

2. Capacity insurance for mid-sized concerts – subsidies for loss-making events of up to 2,000 visitors.

3. Structural measures – funding initiatives in sustainability, inclusion, diversity and training.

More than 50 founding partners from clubs, festivals, associations and ticketing companies have pledged support for the project.

Industry representatives and politicians highlighted the urgency during the panel “Imagine Togetherness – How We Secure the Future of Live Music.” While some stressed the need for solidarity contributions from major players, others called for regulatory frameworks to ensure fair redistribution across the sector.

Prominent voices from politics, culture and the music industry described the Live Music Fund as a step toward safeguarding grassroots live music and ensuring future generations of artists have opportunities to perform and grow.