Nana Ouyang Extends Her Partnership With Chinese Artist Nana Ouyang

BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) announced a renewed partnership with Chinese cellist and singer-songwriter Nana Ouyang.

The deal comes amid the 10th anniversary of the release of Ouyang’s debut album <15> with Universal Music and encompasses artist development, distribution, and artist representation for music-focused activities and brand partnerships.

“Nana represents a rare blend of musical talent, artistic curiosity, and cultural impact. From a cello prodigy to an accomplished music creator, she has come a long way over the past decade — and at just 25, her future holds immense potential. We’re delighted to welcome her back to Universal Music at the start of this exciting new phase in her artistic journey. Backed by UMG’s diverse family of world-leading labels and our proven expertise in building long-term, full-spectrum artist careers, we look forward to supporting Nana as she further explores new creative horizons while strengthening her cultural influence and commercial success across both local and international markets,” said Timothy Xu, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Greater China.

“It’s been ten years since I released my first album with Universal Music. Now at 25, reconnecting with the label makes this moment feel even more meaningful — it’s the best birthday gift I could have wished for and the beginning of an exciting new chapter. I’m excited about working with a team that understands my vision and supports my creative freedom. And with UMG’s global platform, I hope my music can reach more audiences around the world, resonate across cultures, and lead me to discover new creative forms of artistic expression,” Nana Ouyang added.

Ouyang, who first signed with UMG when she was 15, developed a reputation across Asia as a cello prodigy. In 2020, she embraced her talent as a singer-songwriter, releasing her own EP trilogy — NANA I, NANA II, and NANA III, which she described as her “rebellion as twenty.”

A member of the Ouyang family, known for its artistic background in Taiwan, she has also appeared on screen, including the Chinese-language films Beijing Love Story (2014) and Secret Fruit (2017), the TV series Yes! Mr. Fashion (2016), and the variety show The Birth of an Actor (2017).

She was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list and currently has more than 50 million followers on social media.