Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club Set To Reopen Upstairs Performance Space Following Two-Year Refurbishment

LONDON, UK (vip-booking) – The 140-capacity venue, renamed Upstairs at Ronnie’s, has been redesigned as an intimate auditorium with upgraded sound and lighting systems, a new stage, and a Yamaha S3X grand piano. A new kitchen will be led by executive chef Steven Connolly.

The programme will feature jazz, soul, R&B, gospel, hip-hop, global music, and classical concerts, including a Piano Trio Series with Ashley Henry, Reuben James, Charlie Stacey, and DoomCannon, a vocal jazz jam with Natalie Williams, Emma Smith, and Georgia Cécile, and the debut of the Ronnie Scott’s Gospel Choir and Classical Series.

For the first time, backstage areas will also be accessible to audiences. These have been redeveloped as The Greene Rooms, a members’ lounge and artist space named after owner Sally Greene.

Fred Nash, Managing Director of Ronnie Scott’s:

“With Upstairs at Ronnie’s, we set ourselves the somewhat audacious goal of creating the greatest small live music venue in the world. In all seriousness, it’s about creating a beautiful, intimate space where audiences can experience extraordinary performances, and where artists feel truly valued. At a time when so many venues face uncertainty, we’re proud to be investing in live music, championing grassroots talent, and supporting Soho’s vibrant cultural community.”

The refurbishment is described as the most extensive at Ronnie Scott’s since its 2005 relaunch, and comes during a challenging period for UK music venues, with the Music Venue Trust reporting significant closures and financial pressures across the sector.

The redesign of Upstairs at Ronnie’s was led by Archer Humphryes Architects, with The Greene Rooms interiors by Pirajean Lees.