Shaboozey Kicks Off His Headlining Great American Roadshow Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Alt-country/hip-hop crossover artist Shaboozey kicked off his Great American Roadshow Tour in Indianapolis on Monday night when he took the stage at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre.

The tour features shows across North America through October, with dates in markets such as Detroit, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, and Miami before wrapping at the House of Blues in Orlando on October 16th.

He’s also scheduled for a run of shows with Jelly Roll in Australia and New Zealand, starting at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane on October 24 and concluding at Sunburnt Country, in Townsville, Queensland on November 6th.

Shaboozey is touring in support of Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition via EMPIRE, an extended version of his RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough which he released in April.

The Great American Roadshow Tour Full Routing:

9/22/2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/23/2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9/25/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/27/2025 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

9/29/2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

10/1/2025 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

10/2/2025 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

10/5/2025 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/9/2025 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

10/12/2025 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/14/2025 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

10/16/2025 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Australian Tour Dates:

10/24/25 — Brisbane, QLD – Entertainment Centre

10/25/25 — Sunshine Coast, QLD – Strummingbird Festival

10/26/25 — Adelaide, SA – Harvest Rock

10/28/25 — Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

10/29/25 — Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena,

11/1/25 —Newcastle, NSW – Strummingbird Festival

11/2/25 — Perth, WA – Strummingbird Festival

11/4/25— Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

11/6/25 — Townsville, QLD – Sunburnt Country