Shaboozy Kicks Off His Headlining Great American Roadshow Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Alt-country/hip-hop crossover artist Shaboozey kicked off his Great American Roadshow Tour in Indianapolis on Monday night when he took the stage at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre.
The tour features shows across North America through October, with dates in markets such as Detroit, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, and Miami before wrapping at the House of Blues in Orlando on October 16th.
He’s also scheduled for a run of shows with Jelly Roll in Australia and New Zealand, starting at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane on October 24 and concluding at Sunburnt Country, in Townsville, Queensland on November 6th.
Shaboozey is touring in support of Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition via EMPIRE, an extended version of his RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough which he released in April.
The Great American Roadshow Tour Full Routing:
9/22/2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
9/23/2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
9/25/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
9/27/2025 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
9/29/2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
10/1/2025 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
10/2/2025 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
10/5/2025 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10/9/2025 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas
10/12/2025 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
10/14/2025 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium
10/16/2025 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Australian Tour Dates:
10/24/25 — Brisbane, QLD – Entertainment Centre
10/25/25 — Sunshine Coast, QLD – Strummingbird Festival
10/26/25 — Adelaide, SA – Harvest Rock
10/28/25 — Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
10/29/25 — Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena,
11/1/25 —Newcastle, NSW – Strummingbird Festival
11/2/25 — Perth, WA – Strummingbird Festival
11/4/25— Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
11/6/25 — Townsville, QLD – Sunburnt Country