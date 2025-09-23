Sinclair And Nexstar To Continue Kimmel Boycott

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccesss) — While ABC’s parent company, The Walt Disney Company, announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return Tuesday, major affiliates—including Sinclair and Nexstar—said they plan to continue their boycott.

Nexstar, which owns 32 ABC affiliates nationwide, said it will replace Jimmy Kimmel Live! with news broadcasts “for the foreseeable future.” The move appears aimed at appeasing the Trump administration as Nexstar seeks regulatory approval to merge with rival broadcaster Tegna in a $6.2 billion deal.

“We made a decision last week to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse,” Nexstar said in a statement. “We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue. In the meantime, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will remain available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming platforms, while our stations continue producing local news and programming relevant to their communities.”

The merger would give the combined company significant reach, operating 265 local TV stations across 44 states and 132 of 210 designated market areas. Nexstar says the deal would allow its affiliates to reach about 80% of U.S. television households—far exceeding the FCC’s previous 39% ownership cap.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates 38 ABC affiliates, also confirmed it would continue its boycott. Vice Chairman Jason Smith said in a statement:

“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country. Broadcasters have a responsibility to promote respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today; this incident underscores the need for immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by national networks.”

The suspension follows Kimmel’s September 16 monologue, in which he suggested conservatives were “scoring points” by portraying Tyler Robinson—the 22-year-old alleged assassin of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk—as a left-wing radical.

Public criticism from both President Trump and FCC Chair Brendan Carr followed, with both suggesting ABC’s broadcast license could be at risk.

It remains unclear whether the affiliates will eventually air the show or if Disney and its partners will need to negotiate new terms, leaving the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on local broadcast uncertain. However, the show will widely be available online, including YouTube and Hulu.