Sylvia Rhone Exiting As Chairman/CEO Of Epic Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – In a move that shifts the landscape of major-label leadership, Sylvia Rhone is leaving her role as Chair and CEO of Epic Records at the end of September.

Rhone has led Epic for roughly six years as its Chair/CEO. She had served as the label’s president since 2014.

In a note to staff, Rhone expressed gratitude for her time at Epic and referred to her exit as a “transition.” She did not indicate immediate plans for what comes next.

Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer also released a statement recognizing Rhone’s influence. He said she has “adapted and embraced change, time and time again,” and praised her for guiding “some of the biggest artists” under her watch.

Under Rhone’s leadership, Epic achieved chart-topping successes with artists such as Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Tyla.

Variety, citing a source, reports that label president Zeke Lewis and General Manager (GM) Rick Sackheim will handle the company’s daily business after Rhone’s departure.

You can read Rhone’s memo to staff in its entirety HERE.

