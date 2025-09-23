The All Good Trifesta: Three Fests, Three Settings, Three Signatures, Three Essentials

FREDERICK, MD (CelebrityAccess) – On this Autumn Equinox, a day that symbolizes balance and reflection, All Good Presents invites fans to mark their calendars for The All Good Trifesta 2026. Reflecting on an explosive first year, the Trifesta returns to celebrate the balance that music brings to our lives.

The All Good Trifesta: Three Festivals, Three Settings, Three Signatures, Three Essentials

Celebrating three decades of producing festivals, All Good Presents delivers The All Good Trifesta, a cycle of three unique festivals: the Dark Star Jubilee, May 22-24 in Thornville, Ohio; All Good Now, June 13-14 in Columbia, MD; and the 4848 Festival, July 16-18 in Snowshoe, WV. These festivals take place in three settings respectively: a classic Campout, a world-class Amphitheatre and a beloved Mountaintop Resort. Together, these festivals exhibit the three essentials that define the warm atmosphere of every All Good Presents festival—celebration, kindness, and community.

Each festival delivers a shared experience of music and togetherness while offering three signature features that set the Trifesta apart:

No overlapping sets, so fans never miss a moment of their favorite performances.

Fire & Lights; fireworks, fire pits, fire spinning, drones, illumination and beyond.

The Amazing Giants, whose theatrical artistry—stilt walking, crowd interactions and aerial performances bring joy and wonder to audiences of all ages.

Above all, the Trifesta is rooted in the spirit of One Love: Live Music.

2026 All Good Trifesta Dates

🎶 Dark Star Jubilee

📍 Legend Valley, Thornville, OH

📅 May 22–24, 2026

darkstarjubilee.com

The Trifesta begins with the 13th annual Dark Star Jubilee, a Memorial Day weekend tradition that combines camping, community, and the timeless energy of Dark Star Orchestra. Hosted at the fabled Legend Valley, the Jubilee captures the essence of a classic campout while creating space for lifelong memories.

🎶 All Good Now

📍 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

📅 June 13–14, 2026

allgoodpresents.com/all-good-now

Late spring brings us home to All Good Now at the iconic Merriweather Post Pavilion. This two-day event continues the legacy of the All Good Music Festival & Campout, which began in 1997 and became one of the East Coast’s most beloved jam festivals. Reimagined for today, All Good Now honors the traditions of the past while creating an intimate, community-centered experience for the next generation of live music fans.

🎶 4848 Festival

📍 Snowshoe Mountain, WV

📅 July 16–18, 2026

4848festival.com

The season concludes with the 7th annual 4848 Festival at the breathtaking Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia. Perched 4,848 feet above sea level, this mountaintop ‘festivacation’ combines unforgettable music with outdoor adventure. Guests can hike, mountain bike, kayak, explore panoramic views, and relax with resort amenities—all while enjoying performances set against starry skies and mountaintop horizon sunsets.

In addition to raising spirits with its events, All Good Trifesta’s inaugural year saw a successful partnership with nonprofit Positive Legacy. Together with fan participation, All Good Trifesta raised over $25,000, helping support Positive Legacy’s mission and several grassroots organizations focused on youth development, community resilience, and local impact in Central Ohio, Frederick/Baltimore, Maryland and Appalachian communities.

Full Trifesta information is available at https://allgoodpresentslivemusic.com/trifesta/.

All Good Trifesta Sweepstakes

In celebration of the All Good Trifesta ‘save the dates’ announcement, fans will have the chance to win big with the All Good Trifesta Sweepstakes! Three lucky winners will choose between:

Two (2) VIP Tickets to the Trifesta festival of their choice, or

Two (2) GA Tickets to all three Trifesta festivals in 2026.

Entries are open now through October 1, 2025. Live music fans are encouraged to enter for their chance to win and experience the Trifesta for themselves.

Link for fans to enter: https://shows.allgoodpresents.com/p/agp-trifesta-sweepstakes