The Canadian Live Music Association Announces Its New Board And Executive Committee

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) held its Annual General Meeting on September 23rd and announced the results of its board election and slate of officers for 2025-2026.

Newly elected directors include Shannon Josdal, Executive Director, Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, Vanessa Leong, Chief Operating Officer, Rifflandia Festival, and Colby PridhamDirector, Business Development, for the Halifax-based Events East Group.

Departing directors this year include Tarun Nayar, Chair, Kerry Clarke, Director, and Miro Oballa, Director, who all served for more than 6 years.

They join Live Nation Canada’s Marc Gertner, Paquin Artists Agency André Guérette and Crestview Strategy partner Dan Moulton who were all re-elected to serve new terms.

Additionally, the CLMA announced the composition of the organization’s Executive Committee for the 2025-26 year.

• Nate Sabine, Chair – Director of Business Development, Blueprint

• Tricia Siliphant, Vice-Chair – Sr Director Venue Programming at MLSE

• Jon Weisz, Vice-Chair – Founding Director at Indie Montréal

• Marc Gertner, Treasurer – Senior Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs, Live Nation Canada

• Dan Moulton, Secretary – Partner, Crestview Strategy

• André Guérette, Member-at-Large – Vice President, Paquin Artists Agency

“As we thank our outgoing board leaders and welcome new voices to the table, I want to recognize the extraordinary contributions of our members and the artists they support. Together, they define Canada’s cultural identity, generate significant economic impact, and contribute to the prosperity of communities nationwide. With strong leadership and a united sector, the Canadian live music industry is poised to drive new opportunities, strengthen Canada’s economy, and safeguard our cultural sovereignty,” said Erin Benjamin, President & CEO at the Canadian Live Music Association.