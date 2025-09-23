Twenty One Pilots Debut At No. 1 With New Album ‘Breach’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY-winning rock sensation Twenty One Pilots have scored their second #1 record with new album Breach, out now via Atlantic Records. This marks the band’s first #1 in a decade, when they topped the charts with 2015’s 6x-Platinum smash Blurryface. With 200,000 equivalent album units earned, Breach also marks the biggest Rock debut of the decade and the biggest in 6 years.

Amassing 169,000 pure album sales and 40.68M on-demand streams, this marked the best streaming week and biggest debut of the band’s career. Twenty One Pilots also earned the largest vinyl sales week for a Rock album since tracking began in 1991. The record debuted at #1 on Spotify globally and in the United States, and #1 on iTunes in the United States. The band also notched the #1 trending video on YouTube with “City Walls.”

Breach wraps up the intricate story the band has told across their last four albums, coming to an epic close with the cinematic, 10-minute video for album opener “City Walls,” directed by Jensen Noen. The record also features singles “Drum Show” and “The Contract,” which marked the biggest song debut of the band’s career, reaching #1 at Alternative Airplay, and receiving a nomination for Best Rock at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Twenty One Pilots just kicked off THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025 last week with a sold-out show at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium. The tour continues through October 26, wrapping with two nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Full tour routing can be found below, and tickets are on sale now at twentyonepilots.com/tour.

THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025

Tue, Sep 23 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed, Sep 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat, Sep 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun, Sep 28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue, Sep 30 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Wed, Oct 01 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat, Oct 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun, Oct 05 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue, Oct 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed, Oct 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri, Oct 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre [SOLD OUT]

Tue, Oct 14 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Wed, Oct 15 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre [SOLD OUT]

Fri, Oct 17 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater [SOLD OUT]

Sun, Oct 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP [SOLD OUT]

Mon, Oct 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion [SOLD OUT]

Thu, Oct 23 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 25 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium [SOLD OUT]

Sun, Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium