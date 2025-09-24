BMI Welcomes New Partners To Spark Program Benefiting Songwriters and Composers

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BMI is excited to welcome 10 new partners to its Spark program, benefiting its affiliated songwriters and composers. Since launching in March, Spark now boasts 36 partners, offering even more exclusive discounts, special offers, and invaluable resources to help BMI’s music creators elevate their craft, spark their creativity, and enhance their well-being. Spark is available by logging into the company’s online service portal.

New Spark partners include Cubase and Dorico by Steinberg, Fourthwall, Hyperwknd, MusiCares, Merch Cat, Muso.AI, Orchestral Tools, Shure, and Fender, with offers on Fender.com, Fender Play and PreSonus. Each service falls within one or more of the program’s three areas of focus: “career development,” “learn and connect,” and “well-being and support,” connecting BMI affiliates with discounts and vital resources to help them jumpstart their musical journey and thrive throughout their careers.

In addition, due to the program’s success, three existing partners, Disc Makers, RoEx and RootNote, have expanded their offerings, resulting in more savings for BMI affiliates.

“We’re thrilled with the overwhelming positive response that Spark has received from our songwriters and composers, as well as the partners and companies who want to be part of what we are building,” said Jess Robertson, Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships & Industry Research, BMI. “We’re looking forward to introducing this new group to our BMI family and continuing our work to ensure music creators get the support they need to keep growing and developing while doing what they love.”

BMI encourages its affiliated songwriters and composers to come back to the Spark portal often for updates, including new offers, educational materials and monthly career advice articles as the program evolves.