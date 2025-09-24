Foo Fighters Rock Toad’s Place In Surprise Pop-Up Show

NEW HAVEN, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Rock legends Foo Fighters shocked fans last night with a surprise concert at Toad’s Place, a small but famous music venue in New Haven, CT. The legendary rock band, led by front man Dave Grohl, played to a packed house of just under 1,000 lucky attendees in what was the latest in a string of intimate pop-up shows across the country.

Tickets for the show were sold in person only the day before, with strict rules in place: no transfers, no cash, and a two-ticket limit per customer. Fans lined up early outside the venue, hoping to snag one of the coveted $30 tickets. By 6 p.m., the doors opened and the place was packed.

The Foo Fighters didn’t disappoint. With new drummer Ilan Rubin behind the kit—recently replacing Josh Freese—the band tore through a high-energy set that mixed classics like “Everlong” and “My Hero” with deeper cuts and hints of new material. Grohl even joked with the crowd between songs and acknowledged the venue’s storied history, calling it “a place where legends are born,” reports NME.

This marks the fourth surprise show for the band this month, following appearances in California and Washington, D.C. The New Haven gig continues their trend of reconnecting with fans in smaller, more personal settings ahead of their international tour kicking off in Jakarta next week.

Seems as if Grohl and company can still throw a hell of party, even in a tiny room.