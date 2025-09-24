John Mulaney Becomes First Comedian To Headline Historic Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney announced that his wildly successful stand-up comedy tour, John Mulaney: Mister Whatever, will make history at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL, on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

For Mulaney, a proud Chicago native, playing Wrigley Field is a true milestone in both the stadium’s legacy and his career, as he becomes the only comedian ever to perform at the iconic ballpark—joining the short list of the world’s most prominent artists who have made its stage their own.

Mulaney announced the news during the 7th inning of the Cubs vs. Mets telecast last night, after singing Take Me Out To The Ballgame to the crowd.

The 2026 stadium date builds on the massive success of Mulaney’s tour, which launched in 2025 and sold out cities nationwide. With demand continuing to grow, Mulaney’s next chapter expands into even larger venues, with Wrigley Field as a centerpiece moment of the run. The performance is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans for what promises to be one of the most memorable comedy events of the year. In 2022, while on his stand-up tour FROM SCRATCH Mulaney sold out the United Center three times.