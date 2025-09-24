Jose Cedeño Named EVP And General Manager Of Interscope Capitol Miami

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Interscope Capitol announced today that they have promoted Jose Cedeño to Executive Vice President (EVP)/General Manager (GM) of the company’s Miami division. Continuing to work closely with the Head of Interscope Capitol Miami, Nir Seroussi, Cedeño will oversee the day-to-day functions of the label, which is currently in the midst of a particularly successful period.

First launched in 2019, Interscope Capitol Miami is the first Latin music division to be housed within a major label. Driven by such new signings as Ivan Cornejo, Bad Gyal and Xavi, new deals with established superstars like KAROL G and J Balvin, and successes with homegrown talent like Capitol’s Kali Uchis and Interscope’s Selena Gomez, Interscope Capitol Miami has been extraordinarily successful in a short time and was named Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year in 2024 by Billboard magazine.

“Jose has been more than just a colleague — he’s been my partner since day one at Interscope Capitol Miami,” said Seroussi. “Together, we built this team from the ground up, and his leadership, creativity, and commitment have shaped every part of what we do. From building the frameworks that connect us seamlessly with the larger Interscope Capitol organization to championing our artists with insight and dedication, Jose’s impact is felt everywhere. This journey simply wouldn’t have been possible without him.”

Cedeño commented: “It’s been an amazing experience building this division from scratch working alongside Nir to execute his and John Janick’s vision. The artists recognized the power of this idea from the very start, and the teams at the larger Interscope and Capitol labels have been supportive the entire way. I’m looking forward to continuing to give Latin talent access to the model that has fueled the careers of so many iconic artists.”

Cedeño brings with him over two decades of experience leading transformation initiatives across industries, with a strong focus on Latin and global markets. Prior to his role at Interscope Capitol Miami, Cedeño served as SVP at Sony Music Latin, where he was instrumental in the success of artists such as Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Enrique Iglesias, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Farruko, Natti Natasha, Shakira, Becky G and others. Prior to entering the music industry, Cedeño built a strong foundation in consulting and consumer products, leading post-merger integrations and operational transformations for global organizations. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Dayton.

In addition to being named Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year in 2024, in 2022 Interscope Records was named as a Fast Company Most Innovative Company for its work on its Miami division. Cedeño will continue to be based in the division’s Miami offices.