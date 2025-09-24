Mammoth Live Announces The Launch Of A Dedicated Management Division, Challenger Artists

KANSAS CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Independent event production company Mammoth Live announced the launch of a dedicated talent management venture, Challenger Artists.

Led by Los Angeles-based Peyton Marek and Kansas City-based Hank Wiedel, Challenger Artists launches with a roster that includes The Wrecks (LAVA/Republic), Valley Boy (STEM/Apollo), TOLEDO (Symphonic), Post Sex Nachos (SoundOn), and Capital Soirée (independent), as well as writing and production clients James Alan (Sony Music Publishing), Nick Anderson of The Wrecks (KOSIGN), and Jordan Dunn-Pilz & Dan Alvarez of TOLEDO (Downtown Publishing).

Wiedel, a veteran talent buyer and artist manager, began his career as a club buyer while still in his teens. With more than a decade of talent-buying experience and additional years in artist management, Wiedel has spent the majority of his career as part of the Mammoth Live team. Wiedel is based in Kansas City.

Los Angeles-based Peyton Marek brings over a decade of experience as well, including past roles at Backbeat Manager, The Greeting Company, and RM64 Management, where she was named partner.

“As we approach Mammoth’s 20th anniversary, it’s incredibly exciting to officially announce Challenger Artists,” notes Mammoth Live CEO & Co-Owner Josh Hunt. “Challenger represents a natural evolution for us, expanding our commitment to supporting artists in new and meaningful ways. With Challenger, we’re moving beyond the stage to build a full-spectrum support system that empowers artists to thrive creatively and professionally.”

“We’re so grateful to Josh, Jeff, Casey, and the whole Mammoth team for this opportunity and their incredible support,” add Wiedel and Marek. “The industry is evolving at tremendous speed, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront with our artists, managing their careers at a true 360 level. By bringing more opportunities to Mammoth on the management side and joining forces with them on live and beyond, we’re excited to expand what’s possible for the artists we work with.”