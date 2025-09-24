Music Tectonics Music Tech Startup Finalists 2025 Named

(HYPEBOT) – Ten music tech startups pitched at Music Tectonics online pre-conference last week. The jury selected four Music Tectonics Music Tech Startup finalists for 2025.

Music Tectonics Music Tech Startup Contest Finalists 2025

The Pitch: “DISCOVER MUSIC. COMPETE TO WIN. Blending music discovery and creative competition, Music League helps you discover new music, share your favorites, and play against your friends.”

The Pitch: “Music marketing is about to get easier.

The Pitch: “Engage Your Students With Authentic Music, Supercharge student learning with song-based lessons and games. Use in class or at home.”

The Pitch: “Own, grow, and monetize your fanbase with sesh, The only all-in-one companion that runs your fan community on autopilot while you focus on your music.”

Music Tectonics 2025

Conference attendees will meet the founders and get demos, then cheer them on as they pitch before a jury of expert investors. Be there to vote for an Audience Choice winner.

Music Techtonics 2025 will be held in Santa Monica, California November 4-6, 2025. The conference is six weeks away, so it’s time to lock in your plans. Learn more about everything that comes with a conference ticket:

60+ speakers from all corners of Music & Tech

from all corners of Music & Tech Networking with top innovators, movers, shakers, and doers

with top innovators, movers, shakers, and doers Startup programming you won’t find anywhere else with Yamaha Music Innovation Fund and Universal Music Group

you won’t find anywhere else with Yamaha Music Innovation Fund and Universal Music Group The Creator Fair featuring the surging creator ecosystem that’s overtaking traditional music models.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.