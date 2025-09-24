Outback Presents Announces Jackie Naparlo As SVP Of Entertainment Strategy

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Outback Presents – the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment in North America – announces Jackie Naparlo as Senior Vice President of Entertainment Strategy and Development. The 2025 Billboard Women in Music Executive honoree will be charged with leading company-wide initiatives in growth, new revenue generation, and operational efficiencies that support Outback’s expansion across comedy, music, festivals, and beyond.

Founder and Co-CEO of Outback Presents Mike Smarkdak shared “We are proud to welcome Jackie Naparlo as our new Senior Vice President of Entertainment Strategy and Development. She is a dynamic leader whose vision will play a vital role in shaping our future. It is an exciting time at Outback and I am thrilled to have Jackie joining us!”

With two decades of experience in live entertainment, Naparlo has built a reputation as a forward thinking strategist who bridges promoter relations, venue optimization, and long term planning. She has worked for industry leaders including Live Nation, William Morris Endeavor, and Red Light Management, and most recently spent more than a decade with Legends | ASM Global. There, she served as Regional Director of Booking, overseeing programming and budgets for major venues across the Southeast, with the majority of her time spent on the Richmond, VA venues.

Her leadership at the Carpenter Theatre and Altria Theater transformed the market into a major national tour stop increasing the Carpenter’s show count by 76% and tripling comedy programming at the Altria in just two years. Known for her ability to spot growth opportunities and maximize venue potential, Naparlo has built trusted relationships with promoters, managers, and agents while driving profitability and market expansion.

In addition to her venue leadership, Naparlo founded Nightowl Promotions, a company with both a merchandise and independent promotions division. For over 12 years, the merchandise side has partnered with major brands including Live Nation, Walmart, Hilton, and A&E Networks. On the promoter side, Jackie has routed and promoted Louis C.K.’s U.S. and Mexico dates from 2019 through 2026. This entrepreneurial experience gives her a unique perspective on brand partnerships, revenue diversification, and multi-year touring strategy, skills she will now bring to Outback’s company-wide growth efforts.

A graduate of James Madison University with a degree in Marketing and minor in Music Industry, Naparlo was recognized as a Billboard Women in Music honoree in 2025. She lives in Richmond, VA, where she is also a mother of three boys: Lennox, Charlie, and Johnny, who keep her logistics and crisis management skills sharp.