Rock am Ring 2026 Sells 70,000 Weekend Tickets in Record Time

GERMANY (vip-booking) – Rock am Ring has passed the milestone of 70,000 weekend tickets sold for its 2026 edition, reaching the figure earlier than ever before, according to promoter PRK DreamHaus.

Iron Maiden and Volbeat have been announced as additional headliners, joining previously confirmed headliner Linkin Park. For Iron Maiden, Rock am Ring and its sister festival Rock im Park will be the band’s only German festival appearances in 2026, apart from a scheduled show in Hanover.

The open-air festival will return to the Nürburgring from 5–7 June 2026.

The lineup also features Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Bad Omens, Electric Callboy, Sabaton, The Offspring, Babymetal, Within Temptation, Marteria, A Perfect Circle, Architects, Hollywood Undead, Ice Nine Kills, Landmvrks, Social Distortion, Three Days Grace and Trivium.