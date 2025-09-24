Venu to Host Official Groundbreaking Ceremony For El Paso’s Sunset Amphitheater

EL PASO, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, today announced it will host the official groundbreaking ceremony for The Sunset Amphitheater at El Paso powered by NFL Hall of Famer, Troy Aikman’s EIGHT Elite Light Beer, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The invite-only ceremony will be a celebratory milestone marking El Paso’s official welcome of this premium landmark entertainment destination.

Located within the Cohen Entertainment District in Northeast El Paso, the Sunset Amphitheater at El Paso represents the latest addition to VENU’s expanding portfolio of world-class entertainment venues. Backed by a $31.5 million performance-based incentive package, the multi-seasonal venue is being developed as part of a public-private partnership between VENU and the City of El Paso. Targeted to open in fourth quarter 2026, the venue is projected to generate a $2 billion economic impact for the region in the first 10 years, fueling job creation, local tourism, tax revenues to support schools and public services, infrastructure improvements, small business growth, and broader community development.

“We’re thrilled to bring VENU’s signature entertainment experience to El Paso,” said J.W. Roth, Founder and CEO of VENU. “This groundbreaking represents more than just the beginning of construction; it’s the start of a transformative journey for this community. The Sunset Amphitheater at El Paso will be a beacon for live music in West Texas, and we’re honored to partner with this incredible city as we create something truly special together.”

“The Sunset Amphitheater is a significant project for El Paso,” said Mayor Renard U. Johnson. “It is expected to create jobs, draw visitors, and provide new opportunities for local businesses, while also expanding cultural and entertainment options for our community. Working with VENU on this effort helps position El Paso as a stronger regional destination where arts, culture, and commerce can grow together.”

The amphitheater will seat up to 12,500 fans at full capacity and includes an innovative multi-season configuration for more intimate events, enabling year-round programming and diverse offerings. The Sunset Amphitheater powered by EIGHT Elite Light Beer puts fans in the center of the action, promising to elevate the experience from the moment they arrive. Premium features include more than 200 Luxe FireSuites, the exclusive members-only Aikman Club, and a stunning canopied roof designed with innovative heating capabilities, providing protection from inclement weather without compromising that iconic outdoor music experience.