Ariana Grande Debuts Two Wicked-Inspired Fragrances Ahead Of ‘Wicked: For Good’ Theatrical Release

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Ahead of the cinematic conclusion to last year’s global cultural sensation Wicked, Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-winning global sensation Ariana Grande unveils two limited-edition fragrances, Glinda Bubbly Pink and Elphaba Enchanted, on October 1 in partnership with Universal Pictures.

“Being part of Wicked is something I will cherish forever,” says Grande. “Stepping into Glinda’s shoes and being trusted to tell her story has been one of the most special and meaningful experiences I’ve ever had. Fragrance has always been such a personal way for me to connect with people because of the way it’s able to capture a feeling, a memory, a moment. I even used fragrances on set to help differentiate between when she is younger and older as well. I wanted to find a way to pay tribute this chapter and honor these amazing, once-in-a-lifetime, characters and really capture what they represent through fragrance – the light, the complexity, the beauty of both Glinda and Elphaba. This launch is both a personal tribute to an experience that has meant everything to me and an invitation to celebrate the magic and strength of these characters.”

The dual fragrance launch highlights the spirit of Wicked’s two iconic leads, presenting two distinct olfactive signatures that reflect the timeless story of friendship, destiny, and identity. Together, Glinda Bubbly Pink and Elphaba Enchanted embody the balance of light and shadow and embrace the duality each character finds within themselves.

Glinda Bubbly Pink:

A magical and effervescent blend of juicy Nectarine, Pink Sparkle Apple, and Charming Princess Tulips that will leave you feeling like you’re floating through the air. True to Glinda’s character, this beautiful fragrance remains grounded with notes of Sandalwood and Sugared Musks.

Elphaba Enchanted:

The striking and enchanting counterpoint is complex, layered, and surprisingly addictive. With notes of Green Glow Apple, Midnight Black Plum, and Moon Flower, the fragrance is wrapped with smoldering Oudwood, Oak Moss, and Vanilla Elixir as a tribute to the forest where Elphaba’s most pivotal moments take place.

Both sculptural in form and cinematic in detail, the bottles are designed in the signature hues of the characters: the darlingest pink for Glinda Bubbly Pink and a mesmerizing shade of emerald for Elphaba Enchanted. Each fragrance is adorned with a distinctive cap inspired by the character’s iconic headpieces: Glinda’s faceted crown that radiates light from every angle, and Elphaba’s sleek, architectural hat silhouette. Together, they capture the essence and epic contrast at the heart of Wicked: For Good.

Glinda Bubbly Pink Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 FL OZ/100 mL $72.00

Elphaba Enchanted Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 FL OZ/100 mL $72.00

All prices are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices in US dollars.

LAUNCH TIMING

North America:

US: Ulta Beauty preview 10/1, online 10/3 and in-stores 10/5

Mexico: Ulta Beauty and Liverpool online and in-stores 10/1

International Key Markets:

UK: 10/1

Ireland: 10/1

Australia: 10/15

Pan Europe exclusive with Douglas: 10/21

South Korea with Olive Young online and in-store: 11/1

Chile: 11/15

Columbia: 11/15