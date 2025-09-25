Eric Church Expands ‘Free The Machine Tour’ With New 2026 Dates

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – With five shows underway of his 2025 Free The Machine Tour, Eric Church is expanding his run into 2026 with 24 new dates, kicking off January 22 and 23 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. Church will be joined across varying dates by special guests Kashus Culpepper, Caylee Hammack, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Stephen Wilson Jr. and 49 Winchester.

The tour comes on the heels of Church’s May 2 release of his ninth studio album, Evangeline vs. The Machine. Anchored by the 10-time GRAMMY nominee’s uncompromising vision and genre-defying songwriting, the album arrived to critical acclaim.

Tickets to all shows are available to the general public beginning Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. local time. As always, premium members of the Church Choir will have early access to tickets through the Church Choir presale beginning Monday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Premium members should check their email for presale details and can log in at EricChurch.com or the official Eric Church app to access their unique codes. A registration presale via Seated, available to non-premium Church Choir members and the general public, kicks off Tuesday, September 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

Newly Announced 2026 Free the Machine Tour Markets, Venues and Special Guests:

Jan. 22 || Washington, D.C. || The Anthem || Caylee Hammack

Jan. 23 || Washington, D.C. || The Anthem || Caylee Hammack

Feb. 5 || Omaha, Neb. || CHI Health Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 6 || Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford PREMIER Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 7 || St. Paul, Minn. || Grand Casino Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 12 || Toronto, ON || Scotiabank Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 13 || Buffalo, N.Y. || KeyBank Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 14 || Albany, N.Y. || MVP Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 19 || North Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena || 49 Winchester

Feb. 20 || Kansas City, Mo. || T-Mobile Center || 49 Winchester

Feb. 21 || St. Louis, Mo. || Enterprise Center || 49 Winchester

Feb. 26 || Tulsa, Okla. || BOK Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Feb. 27 || Fort Worth, Texas || Dickies Arena || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Feb. 28 || Austin, Texas || Moody Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Mar. 5 || Knoxville, Tenn. || Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center || 49 Winchester

Mar. 6 || Greensboro, N.C. || First Horizon Coliseum || 49 Winchester

Mar. 7 || North Charleston, S.C. || North Charleston Coliseum || 49 Winchester

Mar. 19 || Birmingham, Ala. || Legacy Arena at the BJCC || 49 Winchester

Mar. 20 || Atlanta, Ga. || State Farm Arena || 49 Winchester

Mar. 27 || Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live || Kashus Culpepper

Apr. 3 || Greenville, S.C. || Bon Secours Wellness Arena || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 4 || Charlotte, N.C. || Spectrum Center || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 10 || Jacksonville, Fla. || VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 11 || Tampa, Fla. || Benchmark International Arena || Ashley McBryde

Remaining 2025 Free the Machine Tour Markets, Venues and Special Guests:

Sept. 25 || Green Bay, Wisc. || Resch Center || Marcus King Band

Sept. 26 || Milwaukee, Wisc. || Fiserv Forum || Marcus King Band

Sept. 27 || Des Moines, Iowa || Wells Fargo Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 2 || Detroit, Mich. || Little Caesars Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 3 || Lexington, Ky. || Rupp Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 9 || Indianapolis, Ind. || Gainbridge Fieldhouse || Marcus King Band

Oct. 10 || Grand Rapids, Mich. || Van Andel Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 11 || Cleveland, Ohio || Rocket Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 23 || Salt Lake City, Utah || Delta Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Oct. 24 || Boise, Idaho || ExtraMile Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Oct. 25 || Spokane, Wash. || Spokane Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 6 || Vancouver, B.C. || Rogers Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 7 || Portland, Ore. || Moda Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 8 || Seattle, Wash. || Climate Pledge Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 13 || Sacramento, Calif. || Golden 1 Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 14 || Fresno, Calif. || SaveMart Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 15 || Inglewood, Calif. || Intuit Dome || Charles Wesley Godwin