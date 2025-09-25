Mark Chipello Named President Of Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, Founder and CEO of Position Music, today announced the promotion of Mark Chipello to the role of President, as the independent music company continues a banner year of industry milestones, creative success, and global recognition.

Chipello joined Position Music in 2011 when the company operated out of a West Los Angeles condo with just six employees. He was named Vice President (VP) of A&R in 2017, promoted to VP, Head of A&R in 2019, and became Partner, Head of A&R in 2023 – coinciding with The Vesper Group joining as a minority investor to support the company’s strategic expansion.

In his new role, Chipello will partner with Bacon in leading the company’s overall direction as they continue to focus on growing both the music publishing and record label divisions.

Bacon commented: “I’m proud to recognize Mark’s accomplishments and overtly expand his role in helping me run this company. We have worked together for over 20 years now. In addition to doing a great job as an A&R and continuing to build a highly effective A&R team, he has been a strategic thinker and an important sounding board for me in decision making. He’s played a crucial role in growing this company. Mark is an incredibly hard worker, well equipped in building relationships and maximizing opportunities, and highly focused on the foundational elements of what is needed to continue to build a world class independent music company. We are completely aligned that the heart of this company is creative and serving clients. I am honored by and appreciate how committed he is to Position Music and trust him in moving into this larger role in our leadership.”

Chipello added: “I am grateful for the trust and belief Tyler has placed in me and for the foundation that we’ve built together with our partners, Emily Weber and Jake Versluis. We’ve created a destination where artists and writers are choosing to entrust their careers with us. My mission is to serve artists and songwriters and amplify their talents by building a world-class team that services them at the highest level. It is a tremendous responsibility and opportunity, and I am humbled to help lead this company into the future side by side with Tyler.”

Emily Weber, Partner, Head of Synch, commented: “Seeing Mark recognized for the remarkable skill set required to take this seat is truly exciting- it couldn’t be a better fit!”

Jake Versluis, Partner, A&R and Gaming added: “It’s been an incredible journey with Tyler, Emily and Mark, and it seems like such a natural progression for Mark to take this step. Position Music has grown a tremendous amount in the last few years due in no small part to Mark’s tireless efforts.”

Position’s A&R team has grown into a dynamic group of sixteen, with members specializing in records, publishing, synch, and remixes—each contributing to creative opportunities for the company’s artists, writers, and producers. The A&R team will jointly report to Chipello and Bacon.

The department heads Emily Weber (Partner, Head of Synch), J Scavo (GM, Recorded Music), Lacey Chemsak (VP, Head of Administration) and Melanie Ainshworth (CFO) will all continue to report to Tyler Bacon.