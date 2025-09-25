Miami FC Unveils Plans For A New Stadium In South Florida

HOMESTEAD, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Miami’s professional soccer team, Miami FC, revealed plans for a brand-new stadium that will be part of Sports Performance Hub’s 80-acre, $300 million development project in South Florida.

The plans call for a 15,000-seat stadium, designed by LaBella Associates, that will serve as Miami FC’s home pitch. The new venue will allow the club to move from its current home at FIU’s Pitbull Stadium, where the team has played since 2016.

When completed, the complex will also encompass a professional training academy, youth boarding school, public sports and recreation facilities, along with a sports-themed hotel.

“This is an important day for our club, Miami-Dade and South Florida, for the City of Homestead, and for the growth of the game with the World Cup just months away,” said Riccardo Silva, co-owner of Miami FC and SPH shareholder. “I am proud to be part of the vision of the Sports Performance Hub and excited for the opportunity to help write this next chapter in the vibrant community of South Dade.”

The stadium is part of a wider redevelopment project in Homestead, located 35 miles from downtown Miami. The city, which has experienced rapid growth in recent years, is home to the Homestead Air Reserve Base and hosts major events such as NASCAR and the Homestead Championship Rodeo.

Details of the project were unveiled following a signing ceremony at Homestead City Hall, marking the launch of the public-private partnership. City officials emphasized that the development will not impose additional tax burdens on local residents.

“On behalf of the City of Homestead, I am thrilled to be welcoming Miami FC and professional soccer to our great community,” said Mayor Steve Losner. “Having a club whose mission is to impact the community and provide opportunities for our families and youth will be an incredible asset, while also delivering long-term benefits to our local economy. This is truly a great moment for our city and our residents.”