Mohegan Sun Launches Season 9 Of Reality Web Series ‘Back Of House’

UNCASVILLE, CT (September 24, 2025) – Mohegan Sun, one of the world’s top entertainment destinations, has announced the Season 9 premiere of its homegrown reality web series, Back of House (BOH). Beginning Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the show once again invites viewers behind the scenes for a dynamic look at the passion, teamwork, and creativity that drive Mohegan Sun’s unforgettable experiences.

“What makes Back of House special is how it shines a light on the people who bring Mohegan Sun to life for our guests,” said George Galinsky, Senior Vice President of Marketing Communications at Mohegan. “In Season 9, fans of the show and new viewers alike will witness the imagination behind every task from new flavors for foodies to high-stakes casino tournaments to unmatched entertainment — the kind of behind-the-scenes stories that may just surprise you.”

Produced by Primal-NY, the multi-award-winning series captures Mohegan Sun’s signature blend of excitement and hospitality. From the debuts of Beauty & Essex and the new Sift Bake Shop to the buzz of high-stakes tournaments and legendary free shows at the Wolf Den, the six-episode season reveals how the team members bring special, world-class experiences to life for every visitor.

Each season also highlights the personalities behind the action, who bring their own energy and expertise to the spotlight including Jeff Hamilton, President and General Manager, who leads with vision and heart; Lauren, Director of Special Events, known for her creativity in crafting unforgettable moments; and Derrick, a day one team member dedicated to inclusion and fun who’s humor and talent are boundless. Alongside them, rising voices like Geena, HR Communications Specialist, and Kayla, who’s been creating memorable entertainment for over 20 years.

Season 9 Highlights:

• Episode 1: Behind the Velvet Curtain. Surprise! (10/1)

The opening of Beauty & Essex brings star chef Chris Santos and his acclaimed cuisine to Mohegan Sun. Viewers follow team members as they coordinate training, preview events, and the exciting reveal of one of the region’s most buzzworthy dining experiences.

• Episode 2: Lights, Slots and Tournament Action (10/8)

With only weeks to spare, the team works to launch a reimagined slot tournament zone in a brand-new location. Clearing machines, installing new setups, and running a high-energy test event for employees set the stage for even bigger guest competitions.

• Episode 3: Making Memories! Unplugged and Unforgettable (10/15)

Music fans are treated to back-to-back shows as the entertainment team preps for Billy Joel in the Arena and welcomes his guitarist Mike DelGuidice for a free Wolf Den performance. From behind-the-scenes hustle to unforgettable on-stage moments, this episode captures Mohegan Sun’s live backstage entertainment magic.

• Episode 4: Mohegan’s Got Talent – and Everything Else (10/22)

Hundreds of employees audition to showcase their talents in the annual team member talent show. Singers, dancers, comedians, and more take the stage, proving the Mohegan Sun spirit shines just as bright off the clock.

• Episode 5: Anchors Up, Bets Down. Too Much Fun (10/29)

The team highlights the resort’s reach far beyond its massive walls, from the Steelpointe Yacht Show to the Travelers Golf Championship and the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga. The episode reveals how Mohegan Sun’s online casino app allows guests to play anywhere and everywhere they want to – whether on-site or off.

• Episode 6: Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice (11/5)

National television pastry star Chef Adam Young brings a local favorite, Sift Bake Shop of Mystic, CT to Mohegan Sun with mouthwatering treats and endless sweet surprises at the ribbon cutting and beyond. This finale delivers a heartfelt backstage pass to what it takes to open a new culinary gem.

Since launching, Back of House has attracted viewers in more than 625 cities across 19 countries, earning recognition from multiple industry awards – including Platinum and Gold distinctions from HSMAI, the Telly Awards, Vega, MarCom, and the Communicator Awards, which highlight the series’ creativity and continued impact in industry storytelling.