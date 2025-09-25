Richard Sterban Shares A Health Update On His Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Richard Sterban, a noted bass vocalist and lifelong member of the famed gospel and country group The Oak Ridge Boys, shared a health update on his hiatus from the group’s tour.

“In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” said Sterban. “But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this.”

Sterban, who has been a member of the group since 1972, stepped back from touring with the group in May while he was undergoing treatment for the disease.

Since that time, Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan have been filling in for him on tour.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for your concern, and I would appreciate your continued prayers. Most days I’m feeling very good, and I hope to be back out on the road in several months,” Sterban added.