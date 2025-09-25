San Antonio’s AMP Room To Close After A Decade Of Shows And Community

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CelebrityAccess) – After ten years of performances, The AMP Room, a cornerstone of San Antonio’s St. Mary’s Strip, has announced it will close its doors for good on October 4, 2025, citing a “rent increase” as the reason for its shutdown

Located at 2407 N. St. Mary’s Street, The AMP Room has been a haven for local musicians, touring acts, and nightlife lovers since its opening in 2015. Known for its vintage rock-and-roll aesthetic, spacious dance floor, and outdoor patio, the venue quickly became a favorite for themed events like 80s and 90s nights, karaoke, and goth DJ sets.

In a message shared on social media, the venue wrote:

“After an incredible decade, The AMP Room will be closing its doors due to a rent increase. We’re beyond grateful for the loyalty, love, and unforgettable nights we’ve shared with all of you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making The AMP Room more than just a bar — you made it a community.”

To celebrate its legacy, The AMP Room is hosting three final weekends of live music and events, inviting patrons to “raise a glass, sing along, and help us close this chapter the only way The AMP Room knows how — with music, friends, and good vibes.”