Stuart Galbraith To Receive UK LIVEtime Achievement Award

LONDON, UK (vip-booking) – The honor will be presented at the LIVE Awards, held in association with Skiddle at Troxy in London on 10 December.

The annual LIVE Awards bring together more than 600 professionals from across the UK live music industry to recognize individuals and organizations who have made a significant contribution to the sector.

The LIVEtime Achievement Award is the event’s highest accolade, acknowledging a career dedicated to advancing the UK’s live music business.

Galbraith has been active in the industry for more than four decades. He began his career as a promoter at Leeds University in 1980 before joining MCP in 1984, where he worked with artists including Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica and AC/DC, and helped develop the Monsters of Rock festival at Donington Park.

In 1999 he became a founding member and managing director of SFX, which later evolved into Live Nation. He was involved in the creation of major UK festivals such as Download, Wireless and Hyde Park Calling, as well as large-scale events including Live8 in 2005 and Live Earth in 2007.

In 2008 Galbraith founded Kilimanjaro Live, initially in partnership with AEG Live before becoming independent in 2012. Today, the company operates under KMJ Entertainment, which includes more than 20 businesses across ticketing, festivals, comedy, spoken word, immersive experiences and theatre. Its portfolio includes Regular Music, Flying Music, Belladrum Festival, Gigantic, Myticket and Arches London Bridge.

“Thank you to LIVE for honouring me with this LIVEtime Achievement Award,” said Galbraith. “I am truly grateful to be recognized for the role I have played over the last four decades and will continue to play for many more years to come.”

Steve Lamacq, chair of LIVE, commented: “From when he first started putting on bands at Leeds University in 1980, Stuart Galbraith has become a leading figure in the UK live music industry. His energy, passion and commitment to creating world-class music events and fan experiences have set a benchmark for others in the sector. We are proud to recognize his career with the 2025 LIVEtime Achievement Award.”