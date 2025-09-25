The Organization For Recorded Culture And Arts Names Patrick Clifton As Executive Director

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Organization for Recorded Culture and Arts (O.R.C.A.) has appointed Patrick Clifton as its new Executive Director. Clifton will lead the global think tank and advocacy group – backed by leading independent record labels worldwide – as it prepares to publish its second major report in 2025.

A seasoned leader in music and technology, Clifton’s appointment signals O.R.C.A.’s renewed intent to define and to champion the unique values and culture of independent labels, at a transformative time for the recorded music industry.

Clifton began his career in the UK’s indie sector with spells at Jive Records, Independiente and nightlife venue The End. He joined Amazon in 2012 where he helped launch and grow their music streaming service, eventually leading the company’s music businesses in the UK. He left to work in the vinyl sector and in 2023 established a strategy consultancy for music and tech. Patrick writes and publishes on Medium and Substack, his articles garnering tens of thousands of reads. He holds an M.A. from Cambridge University and an M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business.

Clifton’s appointment will accelerate thought leadership from the organization; from a research program that supports the aims of the wider independent music community, to a clear voice that articulates O.R.C.A.’s supporters’ perspectives on the issues the music business grapples with. O.R.C.A. will publish a second report later in the year, an analysis of the economic and social impact of independent record labels. This builds on Setting The Stage: How Music Works, O.R.C.A.’s first report, was published in 2024. Both reports are authored by the Centre for Music Ecosystems.

Martin Mills, Chair of Beggars Group and a founding supporter of O.R.C.A., said “Patrick’s appointment is an important next step for O.R.C.A. in articulating the interests of the beating heart of the independent sector.”

Tony Kiewel, co-President, Sub Pop and a founding supporter of O.R.C.A., said “The independent music community is facing increasingly complicated challenges on a global scale and with Patrick’s guidance, O.R.C.A. is better positioned to help us navigate these turbulent times. We’re incredibly fortunate to have Patrick’s leadership and perspective during this critical moment.”

“The indie labels that support O.R.C.A. are the kick drum of music culture”, said Clifton. “I’m excited to evangelize their unique role in the music ecosystem, and to pursue the organization’s mission to elevate music’s societal impact.”