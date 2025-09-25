The Personal Managers Hall of Fame Reveals The Inductees For The Class Of 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Personal Managers Hall of Fame will induct the class of 2025 at a red carpet Reception and Gala Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 as part of the annual Personal Managers Interchange 2025 conference.

Launched in 2015 by the National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM), the Personal Managers Hall of Fame recognizes the contributions of industry professionals across entertainment, music, and talent management.

This year’s list of manager inductees include:

• Glenn Alai, personal manager for Penn & Teller, Las Vegas

• Bill Aucoin, former manager for KISS and Billy Idol (posthumous)

• Tony Conway, CEO of Conway Entertainment Group, Nashville

• Howard Klein, co-founding partner of 3 Arts Entertainment, Beverly Hills

• Stuart Ross, veteran festival producer and music manager, Los Angeles

• Michael Rotenberg, co-founding partner of 3 Arts Entertainment, Beverly Hills

• Joe Stabile, former manager for comedian Jerry Lewis (posthumous)

• Burt Stein, partner of Gold Mountain Entertainment, Nashville

• Erwin Stoff, co-founding partner of 3 Arts Entertainment, Beverly Hills

“These individuals have guided careers, shaped talents, negotiated changing media landscapes, and mentored others in an industry that never stands still,” said Clinton Ford Billups Jr., NCOPM national president. “Their induction is a celebration of leadership, innovation, and timeless influence—hallmarks of what personal management contributes to the entertainment world.”