Ticketmaster Agrees to Improve Price Transparency Following CMA Review

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UK anti-trust regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced it has secured a commitment from Live Nation to increase transparency in the ticketing process for fans.

On Thursday, the CMA said Ticketmaster has agreed to several changes in its business practices following a controversial on-sale of Oasis tickets earlier this year.

During that sale, the CMA said fans waiting in long online queues were not informed that passes for the short concert run were being sold at different price points, with so-called platinum tickets priced at 2.5 times the face value of cheaper seats despite offering no additional benefits.

The CMA also noted that fans were not made aware that prices shifted to the higher tier once the less expensive passes sold out.

Under the agreement, Ticketmaster will now notify fans at least 24 hours in advance if a tiered pricing system will be used for a ticket on-sale. The company will also ensure that tickets are described accurately, especially when price tiers are implemented for a show.

In addition, Ticketmaster has agreed to provide regular reports to the CMA over the next two years to demonstrate compliance, regulators said.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, said:

“Fans who spend their hard-earned money to see artists they love deserve clear, accurate information upfront. We can’t ensure every fan gets a ticket for events as popular as the Oasis tour, but we can help ensure that next time an event like this comes along, fans have the information they need, when they need it. The changes we’ve secured will give fans more information about prices and clear descriptions of exactly what they are getting for their money. If Ticketmaster fails to deliver on these changes, we won’t hesitate to take further action.”

Live Nation agreed to the changes voluntarily, and no admission of guilt or liability was required.