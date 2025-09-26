Colombian Artists B-King And DJ Regio Clown Found Dead In Mexico

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The bodies of two Colombian artists who had been missing for more than a week have been identified after being found near Mexico City.

According to the Associated Press, 31-year-old reggaetón and corrido performer Bayron Sánchez Salazar, known by his stage name B-King, and his DJ, Jorge Luis Herrera, known as DJ Regio Clown, were discovered in Cocotitlán on Sept. 17.

The two men were reported missing after leaving for a gym in Mexico City’s affluent Polanco neighborhood on Sept. 16 and never returning.

Local authorities said evidence at the scene suggested the involvement of organized crime, and Mexico’s federal security services are now leading the investigation, according to the Associated Press.

Sánchez Salazar’s manager, Juan Camilo Gallego, told the AP that his client had been in Mexico for his first international shows prior to the disappearance.

“We were all staying at the same hotel. They left around noon. They arrived at the gym, uploaded videos from inside, and after the conversation about lunch, communication was completely lost. They were no longer receiving messages. I waited until 7:30 p.m. to call them. Neither Regio nor B-King answered. Suddenly, their cell phones turned off. At that moment, I was not yet worried. At midnight, then at 1 a.m., I became very concerned,” Gallego said in an interview on Colombian radio, as reported by El País.

Both men were scheduled to return to Colombia on Sept. 17.