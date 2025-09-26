DJ Tool Maker Serato Announces Spotify Integration

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Serato, maker of DJ production software announced that Spotify has officially been integrated into Serato DJ Lite and Pro, allowing users with access to millions of songs and playlists from the music streamer.

The integration will allow Spotify subscribers to search Spotify’s full recorded music catalog as well as curated and personal playlists, liked songs, and other aspects of a user’s Spotify library from within the Serano app.

The integration exists in both Serano’s free DJ Lite version as well as Serano’s paid DJ Pro version. A Spotify premium account is required and the integration stipulates that it’s not for commercial use.

To mark the launch, Serato tapped Brooklyn-born DJ and producer ForTunes for a new short film that was shot in locations across New York.