Grammy-Winning Bluegrass Star Jason Carter Signs With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Jason Carter, the Grammy and IBMA-winning bluegrass icon, has become the latest artist to sign with The Kurland Agency for worldwide bookings.

While at TKA, Carter will be represented by veteran agent Dan Peraino.

With a career that spans decades, Carter is a three-time Grammy winner with 14 total nominations to his name. News of his signing comes just weeks after he was lauded with trophies for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Collaborative Recording of the Year at the 2025 International Bluegrass Music Awards.

As a fiddler, Carter has been featured on albums by Steve Earle, Ricky Skaggs, Dierks Bentley, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Asleep at the Wheel, among others and has toured extensively with Del as well as the Travelin’ McCourys.

“The bluegrass fans, they’re pretty loyal,” Carter said. “They stick behind you, they’re there for you.” Carter mirrors that loyalty with his own—loyalty to his craft, loyalty to the road, and loyalty to the career path he’s dreamt of since childhood. With Lowdown Hoedown, Carter shares the fruits of decades’ worth of on-the-road experience, spectacular musical sensibility, and genuine excitement for what bluegrass can be.