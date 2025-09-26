Hybe Launches A Regional Office In Mumbai

MUMBAI, India (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean entertainment company Hybe announced the opening of its latest international expansion with the launch of Hybe India.

Located in the Indian entertainment hub of Mumbai, Hybe’s newest regional office will serve as a beachhead for one of the world’s largest music markets with a potential fanbase of 1.4 billion.

According to Hybe, the expansion is part of the company’s ‘multi-home, multi-genre’ strategy which seeks to develop businesses that propagate the regional popularity of K-pop while also identifying and developing local and regional talent.

As part of their regional expansion plans, Hybe will develop a training and development system for Indian artists while also supporting of HYBE Music Group artists, while providing services such as production, management, and marketing.

Hybe’s expansion in India is the fifth regional office for Hybe and follows the launch of similar offices in Japan, Latin America, China, and the U.S.

“With approximately 185 million users, India’s music streaming market is the second-largest in the world, making it the perfect market to implement our growth strategy,” HYBE said. “The remarkable rise of K-pop in India highlights the country’s potential as a major market, and we are excited to expand our presence.”