Kneecap’s Mo Chara Cleared Of Terrorism Charge

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, a London judge dismissed a charge of terrorism that had been leveled against Mo Chara, a member of the Irish-language rap group Kneecap.

Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, was charged with terrorism following an on-stage incident during a concert in May when he was accused of displaying a flag from Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militant group that has been listed as a terrorist organization by the British government.

Mr. Ó hAnnaidh was accused of displaying the flag during the show after a fan threw it on stage. He’s stated in interviews that he did not know what the flag was when he picked it up.

Following the hearing, Mr. Ó hAnnaidh shared a statement via social media.

“A massive thank you to my legal team. Darragh, Jude, blinne, Brenda, Gareth and to all at Phoenix law. A special thanks also to my interpreter Susan. This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about “terrorism”, a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress. It was always about Gaza. About what happens if you dare to speak up. As people from Ireland we know oppression, colonialism, famine and genocide. We have suffered and still suffer under “your empire”. Your attempts to silence us have failed, because we are right, and you are wrong. We will not be silent. We said we would fight you in your court and we would win. We have. If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it is the British state. Free Palestine! Tiocfaidh ár lá.”