Raul Malo Cancels All Upcoming Concerts Amid Cancer Treatment

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Raul Malo announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates after he revealed his ongoing cancer treatment has “taken a turn.”

“I want to update you all on my health, as things have taken a turn. As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease. I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for “get this shit out of my head”. Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow. We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies. But it’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do,” Malo shared in a social media post.

While Malo did not specify what he meant by LMD, he is likely referring to leptomeningeal disease, a serious complication in which cancer spreads to the membranes around the brain and spinal cord.

“Unfortunately, this does mean all shows going forward are canceled, but we’ll continue doing cool projects, releasing live recordings, merchandise, Trovador and so forth. I want to thank Dwight Yoakam, his band, and crew for their kindness and understanding this year, and sorry we couldn’t finish the tour the way we planned. Hang on to your tickets for the Ryman in December, as we are planning something special there, and hope to announce that very soon,” he added.

He went on to note that he’s supported by his friends and family and thanked his fans for their well-wishes since he revealed his cancer diagnosis in July.

“I want to thank you all for your incredible support through all this, & sorry about the cancellations but we have no choice anymore. Find kindness and empathy out there wherever you can. Humans are alright, even if you don’t believe it from what you see on TV. We will keep you informed as this goes, and I promise, no more bullfighting pictures without context,” he added.

Malo is the frontman and lead guitarist of the long-running alt-country band The Mavericks, a group founded by Malo, Robert Reynolds, Ben Peeler, and Paul Deakin in 1989. They are known for hits such as “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down,” “Here Comes the Rain,” and “O What a Thrill” among others.