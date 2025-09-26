Trump Signs Order Allowing TikTok to Operate Under U.S. Ownership Framework

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he says will allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States under a new framework designed to address national security concerns.

The order supports the creation of a U.S.-based entity, majority-owned by American investors, to acquire and operate TikTok’s U.S. business. ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, is expected to retain a minority stake, though full details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The executive order also delays enforcement of a potential U.S. ban on TikTok for 120 days, giving negotiators time to finalize the arrangement. The ban stems from legislation passed in 2024 requiring apps controlled by foreign adversaries to divest U.S. operations, though the implementation of the legislation has been delayed multiple times.

Any agreement will likely need approval from the Chinese government. President Trump said Thursday that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed in principle to the proposal, though Beijing has not publicly confirmed that position.

Security experts have long raised concerns about TikTok’s handling of U.S. user data and the potential for Chinese government access. ByteDance has maintained that American user data is stored locally, but questions remain over how insulated that data is from both ByteDance and Chinese authorities.

Analysts caution that the plan still faces significant challenges, including technical questions about separating TikTok’s recommendation algorithm from its Chinese parent, as well as legal uncertainties over how the deal will be enforced.