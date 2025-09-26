Virgin Music Group Announces Vietnames Expansion Through A J.V. With The Metub Company

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group has launched a new Vietnamese joint venture after forming a partnership with the The Metub Company, a prominent Vietnamese digital content company.

The new entity, dubbed Virgin Music Group Vietnam (VMG Vietnam), will focus on signing and servicing regional artists and independent labels. The regional J.V. will be helmed by Nam Nhu Nguyen, who will be based in Ho Chi Minh City.

“We have had a relationship with Metub via our parent company Universal Music Group since 2022,” said Cindy Gu, General Manager of Southeast Asia for Virgin Music Group. “Establishing this innovative joint venture with Metub to identify and develop local talent and leverage their vast platform to help promote artists within Vietnam and grow their fan bases globally is truly groundbreaking.”

“We are very excited to launch VMG Vietnam, in partnership with Virgin Music Group, to continue supporting Vietnamese artists and labels. We value Virgin because of its advanced technology and our shared belief in using it to give independence and transparency to our partners, enabling their creativity to flourish. Together, we will combine Virgin’s global expertise with Metub’s deep local insight and network to empower the next generation of artists, labels, and music entrepreneurs to create without limits,” added Phuong Ha, CEO of The Metub Company.